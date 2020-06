KUALA LUMPUR: In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the University of Malaya (UM) will restrict public access into the university compounds as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the campus community.

UM in a statement today said the entry and exit points are only accessible to its staff, students, UM Medical Centre, and UM Specialist Centre staff, until further notice.

“The campus will not be accessible to the public as a through-road. Visitors entering the campus for official matters, e-hailing, and food delivery services are required to register with the security officers at the campus entrance,” it said. — Bernama