JOHOR BARU: Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) branch campus in Pagoh has been closed effective today for decontamination process to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to a circular from UTHM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Wahid Razzaly, which was uploaded on the university’s official Facebook page last night, the branch campus will be closed from March 16 to March 19 to facilitate comprehensive decontamination process of the premises.

He said the closure would involve the entire academic and non-academic staff, except for the staff at university’s Health Center, Development and Maintenance Office, as well as the Security and College Residence Division.

He said the quarantine and screening process would continue to be conducted according to existing procedures and that the placement of those involved would remain pending the screening results.

“All academic and administrative staff are allowed to work from home and they do not have to record their attendance at the campus. The attendance record for all the staff involved will be updated automatically by the Registrar’s Office,” he added.

He advised all parties to adhere to measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday, UTHM confirmed that a staff at the university was confirmed positive with Covid-19 and that the person was being treated at Permai Hospital here.