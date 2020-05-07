Covid-19: UTM postpones convocation to next year

JOHOR BARU: University Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has postponed its 64th convocation ceremony involving about 8,000 students to next year to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Wahid Omar (pix) said the convocation had been scheduled for Oct 24 this year but had been postponed on the advice of the Ministry of Health.

“However, graduands can still collect their certificate although the convocation has been postponed. Those who want to feel the real atmosphere of convocation can join other graduands in 2021,” he told reporters here today. — Bernama