Cóvid-19 vaccination for teens in Pahang to start on Monday

KUANTAN: The Covid-19 vaccination programme for teenagers aged 16 and 17 in Pahang will begin on Monday (Sept 20), said state health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

Dr Nor Azimi, in a statement posted on her Facebook account, said the Pahang Health Department (JKNP) was also coordinating with the state Education Department regarding the vaccination exercise.

The administration of vaccines to teenagers in Pahang had already started on Sept 15 at five major hospitals involving those suffering from high-risk diseases.

The hospitals involved are Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan, Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh, Pekan Hospital, Lipis Hospital and Bentong Hospital.

Regarding the vaccination programme in Pahang, Dr Nor Azimi said as of yesterday, a total of 960,126 people or 81.7 per cent of the adult population of Pahang had been partially vaccinated while 691,258 people or 58.8 per cent had been fully vaccinated.

Dr Nor Azimi said another 26,048 people had registered and currently waiting for vaccination.

“However, there are still 189,626 people or 16.1 per cent who have yet to register (for vaccination). Based on the sufficient supply of vaccines, we are targeting 100 per cent of the adult population to be vaccinated at least with one dose, by the end of this month,” she said.

However, she said, based on the current performance, the target may be slow to be achieved and various strategies have been put in place in all districts to boost the vaccination process, including implementing outreach programmes in almost all villages.

“Walk-in strategy has also been implemented in all districts. However, attendance for the first dose injection is still not reaching the target. The opportunities and space to get the injection are wide open,” she said, adding that deaths from Covid-19 were heart-breaking with most involving individuals who have not been vaccinated.

In this regard, Dr Nor Azimi hopes that the residents of Pahang who have yet to be vaccinated, to grab the opportunity and thus reduce the severity of infections and deaths due to the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the vaccination exercise for teenagers in the state would involve about 173,000 individuals.

He said besides teenagers aged 16 and 17, other vaccine recipients are those aged between 12 and 15 with health problems, adding that priority will be given to persons with disabilities, vulnerable groups and teenagers in shelter and rehabilitation institutions.

“Apart from students in secondary schools under the state Education Department, students in religious schools under the state Islamic Religious Department and education institutions under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will also receive the vaccine.

“They will be inoculated at the stipulated vaccination centres under the coordination of the education and district health offices,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy said teenagers involved were required to fill out the parental or guardian consent form before being allowed to receive the vaccine.- Bernama