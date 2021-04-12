COVID-19 vaccination: MOSTI optimistic more will register under phase two

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is optimistic that there will be an increase in the number of registrations for the second phase of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme.

Its deputy minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim (pix) said the establishment of the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVac) is expected to help the government achieve its target, especially in the east coast.

He said that the registrations for the second phase of the vaccination programme is quite challenging because it involves senior citizens who mostly do not know how to use the MySejahtera application.

“MyVac will focus on public places such as markets and go to villages to reach out to the group so that they are not left behind.

“Many states have started the MyVac initiative and we hope that it can help the government achieve the target set in the immunisation programme,” he told reporters after officiating a dinner event which was attended by more than 150 media practitioners, here, last night.

MyVac, which was launched on March 15, is a collaboration between the Health Ministry, MOSTI, the Youth, Sports Ministry and the Higher Education Ministry to help smoothen the management of the vaccination programme.

So far, a total of 8,500 youths have registered as MyVac volunteers who will be deployed at 607 Vaccination Delivery Centres (PPV) nationwide after the second phase begins on April 17. –Bernama