Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme to be reimplemented in KL, Putrajaya — Jalaluddin

JELEBU: The vaccination outreach programme will be implemented again for residents who have been left behind in getting their Covid-19 vaccine in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, said Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

He said the focus would be on areas which have recorded over 500 positive cases in the last two weeks, especially at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) housing areas.

“Should cases hit 500 in the area, we will send a vaccination mobile unit there. So, city dwellers aged 18 and above who have not received their vaccine can immediately go to the outreach location later.

“Initially, the programme was stopped, but I had discussions with Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim to reinstate the programme to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Jalaluddin, who is Jelebu MP said this to reporters after a meeting with Jelebu Undang Luak Datuk Maarof Mat Rashadin in Kuala Klawang here, today.

Jalaluddin said although vaccination among the people in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya had exceeded 170 percent of the data obtained by the ministry, more detailed information were needed to facilitate the National Recovery Plan (PPN) transition phase.

He said the matter was discussed in the recent Covid-19 Coordination and Management Committee post meeting to bring the two regions to move to PPN phase two soon. — Bernama