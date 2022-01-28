Covid-19 vaccine booster dose available on walk-in at all PPVs (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Beginning tomorrow, the Health Ministry (MOH) will offer Covid-19 booster dose vaccination on a walk-in basis to those aged 18 and above at all vaccination centres (PPVs) throughout the country.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said for a general practitioner’s clinic PPV, individuals can contact the private clinic concerned to fix an appointment for getting their booster jab.

“This is to avoid congestion and ensure that the standard operating procedurre (SOP) can be observed at all times in view of the limited space in private clinics,” he said in a statement today.

Khairy said individuals turning up for walk-in vaccination should have the digital certificate showing their fully vaccinated status in their MySejahtera application to facilitate the vaccination process.

However, those without the digital vaccination certificate because they do not have smart phones are required to bring along the physical vaccination card to the PPV, he said, adding that the type of vaccine offered is limited to the supply at each PPV.

He said the list of GP and offsite PPVs is available on the ProtectHealth website at www.protecthealth.com.my, and it will be updated regularly.

“MOH expects the mobility of people in the country to increase and more social activities or family gatherings to take place due to the Chinese New Year celebration soon.

“In this connection, MOH strongly encourages all eligible residents in Malaysia to get the booster dose immediately to protect themselves, their family and community,” he said.

As at yesterday, 11,531,403 people or 49.3 per cent of the population in Malaysia aged 18 and above have received their booster shot.

Meanwhile, ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) said all PPVs operated by private medical practitioners (PMPs) and healthcare NGOs under ProtectHealth would be implementing the nationwide walk-in vaccinations.

“Individuals who wish to walk-in for their vaccination must ensure that their digital vaccination certificate in MySejahtera is complete. Those with appointments via MySejahtera will be given priority and administration of the booster doses will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis,” it said in a statement.

ProtectHealth also said that members of the public will still get their appointments via MySejahtera app as vaccination on an appointment basis is ongoing and verified. — Bernama