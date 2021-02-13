COVID-19 vaccine: Priority should be given to high-risk, B40 groups in high density areas

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13: High-risk groups and B40 families living in high-density areas such as the People’s Housing Project (PPR) apartments should be given priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar said, he would discuss the matter with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who is the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in the near future.

“We know that large number of foreigners are from the Federal Territory and in the construction sector alone there are hundreds of thousands of foreign workers.

“Therefore, in densely populated areas, we bear a higher risk because we live next door to foreigners and it has been proven that there are many cases among them,” he said at a press conference at the Sentul Perdana Community Temporary Centre for the Homeless, here, today.

The Cabinet had previously agreed to extend the vaccine free of charge to all foreigners residing in Malaysia.- Bernama