Covid-19 vaccine recipents pass one million mark — Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of individuals who have completed two Covid-19 vaccine doses in the country has surpassed the one million mark, with 1,014,342 people vaccinated as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham, in his tweet today said a total of 1,771,810 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of Covid vaccine recipients in the country to 2,786,152.

He said that the five states with the highest number of people who have completed the two doses of vaccine were Selangor at 138,063 people, followed by Sarawak (96,450), Kuala Lumpur (94,397) and Johor (88,240).

As of yesterday, 48.60 percent or 11,788,915 individuals had registered to receive vaccine shots, with Selangor continuing to record the highest registrations at 3,159,392 people.

According to the immunisation programme, the first phase of the vaccination period, from February to April, involved 500,000 frontliners including healthcare workers.

The second phase, from April until August, involves 9.4 million senior citizens, at-risk individuals and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Meanwhile, the third phase, scheduled for May until February 2022, will involve those aged 18 and above, both Malaysians and foreigners, with a target of 13.7 million or more. — Bernama