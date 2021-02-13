COVID-19 vaccine registration process part of making appointment-Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13: The registration process for COVID-19 vaccination is part of making an appointment, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Replying to a tweet today regarding the reason for the registration process posed by Twitter user Dr Ungku Shahrin @ungshah, Khairy said registered individuals would then be given further details about their vaccination.

"Then they will be given the stipulated date, time, and place based on the info given, for example where they live which may not be the same as their IC address," he said.

In another Tweet, he explained that members of the public needed to register for the vaccination so that their information could be entered into the appointments management system.

“Most countries give out vaccinations based on appointments. Asking people to just show up will create huge queues or wastage. The appointments management system will also assist with vaccine logistics - how many to send where,” he said.

Previously, Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, had announced that the registration for COVID-19 vaccination for members of the public would kick off next month, adding that there were five ways for the public to sign up for the vaccine.

It could be done via the MySejahtera application, the JKJAV (Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee) website which would be launched next week, by calling the hotline, through manual registration at public and private clinics and hospitals, or through assisted registration for those living in rural areas, he added.- Bernama