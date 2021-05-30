Covid-19 vaccine: We are all okay!- Chronic disease patients

JITRA: Che Zaharah Abu Bakar has mixed feelings upon knowing that she would receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Various questions came to her mind as she heard various purported unpleasant side effects of the vaccine.

“At first, I was afraid to get the shot because I’ve heard many stories about it, but I decided to go for it. Alhamdulillah, I did not feel any pain after getting the jab,” she told Bernama here.

Che Zaharah, 62, who hails from Kampung Damai, Kodiang near here and suffers from chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney failure, said she tried to stay positive and follow the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) advice for her own benefit as well as others.

Government retiree Mohd Said Saad, 72, who suffers from chronic high blood pressure and kidney failure, said he had no objection after learning that he had to take the vaccine as he did not want to face any problem whenever getting his dialysis treatment in the future.

“I regularly visit the hospital to undergo a dialysis treatment. I feel like I owe something if I don’t get the vaccine. I feel relieved and safe after completing both doses of the vaccine shots.

“I did not have to wait long at the vaccination counter and the health personnel on duty was very helpful and had provided me with various explanations about the vaccine. I have not experienced any pain so far, even after the second jab. I’m fine,” said Mohd Said from Kampung Hutan Palas, Kodiang near here.

Meanwhile, Jamilah Ahmad, 71, from Kampung Keda Wang near here said she only experienced chills on the second day of completing her Covid-19 vaccine dosage.

“My daughter who lives in Kuala Lumpur was worried about my condition, but I told her that I’m okay. Therefore, I would like to advise everyone, especially the elderly, don’t be afraid of getting vaccinated. We have to be strong or the pandemic will not end,” she said.

The media recently reported that a total of 10,827 out of 30,100 individuals who have registered as Covid-19 vaccine recipients in Kedah failed to turn up for their vaccination appointments between April 19 and May 22,

Kedah Health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang said the number involved individuals who were supposed to come and receive the injections at vaccination centres and health clinics statewide.- Bernama