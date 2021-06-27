Covid-19 Vaccines: Over 7.2 million doses administered as of Saturday - Dr Adham Baba

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 7,226,949 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to the people nationwide as of Saturday (June 26) compared to 7,039,072 doses on Friday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the number encompassed 5,204,993 recipients of the first dose and 2,021,956 individuals who received their second dose injection.

“A total of 187,877 Covid-19 vaccine injections were given yesterday, of which 132,279 were for the first dose while 55,598 for the second dose,“ he said in a Twitter post today.

He said the five states that recorded the highest number of people given two doses of vaccines were Selangor with 268,730 recipients followed by Sarawak (212,978), Johor (211,797), Perak (187,852) and Kuala Lumpur (170,621).

-Bernama