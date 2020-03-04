Covid-19: Wisma Felcra closed for three days beginning today

KUALA LUMPUR: Wisma Felcra Berhad in Setapak Jaya has been closed immediately beginning today until March 6 after one of its board members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, its CEO Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor said all activities and operations at the headquarters had been halted to make way for overall cleaning and sanitization of the building.

“All staff had been instructed to work from home and were advised not to travel outside the district so that they can be contacted. The headquarters would be back in operations on Monday.

“All operations at the regional and area levels will continue as usual. The headquarters will keep constant communication with them to ensure no disruption in the operations of farms and factories,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nazrul Izam said Felcra had also identified staff who had close contact with the individuals and all of them had undergone medical screening.

“Up to now, they are undergoing self-quarantine until the hospital can release the test results. Meanwhile, preventive measures include body temperature screening and hand sanitizer for use of all staff and visitors at the lobby of company’s premises,” he said.

The Felcra board member confirmed to be Covid-19 positive is now being treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh and he was identified as close contact to UDA Holdings Berhad board member who tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

The Felcra board member was last seen at Wisma Felcra on Feb 25. - Bernama