SHAH ALAM: The work-from-home (WFH) practice following the enforcement of the movement control order requires just minor adjustments for some workers but may be a totally new experience for others.

However, many are embracing this new normal despite some initial reservations.

A check by Bernama found that some employees felt that the arrangement could slightly disrupt their work process especially when it came to meetings.

An employee of a shipping service company in Klang, Nurnasha Edrinanieza Mohammed, 24, said she is familiar with working from home, but the two-week period ordered by the government may disrupt her work process.

“My employer supports the enforcement of the order and allows me to bring home my work laptop to help in the working process. However, the difficult part is conducting meetings online.

“To me, this is not so effective because some matters need to be discussed in person. Nonetheless, as this order is important to curb the spread of the epidemic, we must accept it,” she told Bernama here.

For Muhammad Shah Alam, a 25-year-old graphic designer, it was exciting to practise WFH for the first time although he feared that his focus might be affected.

“In my opinion, WFH has its own advantages and disadvantages. The good side is that I do not have to rush to get to the workplace.

“But the downside is that the discipline is different compared to being in the office because there are many things that could be distracting at home. So, it’s up to the individuals concerned to fulfil the trust from the company,” he said.

A worker of a computer software company in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, Farhan Rahim, 24, is happy that the WFH directive not just helps to contain the spread of Covid-19 but also enables workers to save costs, especially on transport.

He felt that the daily work could still be completed satisfactorily if the workers are disciplined and live up to the trust given them.

“The company has assigned us our tasks for the control-order period and will also update every staff member.

“Scheduled meetings will be held online but I think some things are easier to be discussed in person,” he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared that Malaysia would be imposing a nationwide movement control order from March 18 to 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The order, enforced under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967, entails comprehensive restrictions on public movements and gatherings throughout the country, including religious, sports, social and cultural activities.

Under the directive, all government and private premises will be closed except for those involved in essential services. - Bernama