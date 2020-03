PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) expects the Covid-19 pandemic to hit the global economy harder than the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

“This is worse than the financial crisis. This is really a terrible blow to the economies of the whole world,” he told Bloomberg TV.

“Investor confidence is very low not only for Malaysia, it’s for the whole world,” he was quoted as saying.

“Because if you invest and you cannot sell, you don’t invest.”