KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry has instructed that all gatherings, programmes and events it has organised or approved, as well as those undertaken by its agencies, be postponed or cancelled until April 30, in an effort to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

This move is in line with the call made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his special address and the decision of the special Cabinet meeting on Covid-19 held yesterday.

In a statement today, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) said the directive would be revisited when there is an improvement in the coronavirus situation.

“This decision has been made because of the need to prioritise the health and safety of youth and athletes in particular, who are involved in various levels of competition,“ he said.

According to the minister, the ministry has also been made aware of the proactive action taken by certain youth and sports bodies in postponing or cancelling their respective events or in conducting competitions without the presence of spectators based on individual situations and advice received from the authorities, particularly the Health Ministry. — Bernama