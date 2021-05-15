Covid-19: `Youths’ concerns will be addressed - Reezal Merican

KUALA LUMPUR: The worries and concerns of youths affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will be addressed as best as possible, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican. (pix)

He said the government had undertaken various initiatives including the National Employment Council, Employment Generation Guarantee Scheme (JanaKerja), National Apprenticeship Scheme, e-Youth programme and Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat as well as empowering the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to help them face today’s challenges.

“Covid-19 has significantly impacted youths and have caused unemployment and job mismatch issues as well as welfare and security issues for those in the gig economy sector. Other problems include entrepreneurial space and opportunities.

“The beginning of a difficult decade does not mean that Malaysian youths will give up quickly. Malaysian youths will go through these difficult moments and decade with full commitment and confidence,“ he said in his National Youth Day 2021 address which was aired live on the Youth and Sports Ministry Facebook page today.

Reezal Merican said the ministry is always moving in line with the aspirations and desires of the young generation as they are an important pillar in the country’s future progress.

Despite facing Covid-19, Reezal Merican said many youths in the country had recorded extraordinary success and potential.

He said it included youths who sacrificed their time, energy and lives for the country as frontliners.

“Hopefully, this celebration will strengthen the spirit and commitment of Malaysian youths to be an important axis to the nation-building efforts. Happy National Youth Day, ‘This Decade, Your Decade’,” he said. -Bernama