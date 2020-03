PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) has called on individuals who attended a tabligh convention at Sri Petaling Mosque recently to undergo health check at nearby hospital or clinic.

He said the matter was emphasised by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to him during an audience with His Majesty before Friday prayer today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah wanted all quarters to give full cooperation in dealing with the Covid-19 infection, Zulkifli said in a posting on his official Facebook page.

The minister in a statement yesterday had urged those participated in the tabligh gathering to contact their respective district health offices.

The participants of the convention become the centre of focus following news reports that there were cases of the Covid-19 positive patients who were associated with the event. — Bernama