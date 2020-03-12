Covid-19: Zulkifli urges participants of “Tabligh” gathering to contact health office

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) urged the people who attended the “Ijtimak Tabligh” at the Seri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 27 to immediately call the District Health Office.

In a statement here today, Zulkifli said it was in line with the recommendation of the Ministry of Health (MOH) to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Those concerned are asked to contact the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) or the District Health Office, he said.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had confirmed that a 60-year-old Malaysian man, who had attended the religious gathering, which took place from Feb 28 to March 1, was tested positive for Covid-19.

Brunei’s Health Ministry had confirmed the country’s first Covid-19 patient who tested positive on Monday had attended the same gathering in Malaysia.

All State Health Departments are now tracking down over 5,000 Malaysians who participated in the gathering, which was also attended by 10,000 people from several countries. - Bernama