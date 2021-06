KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 215,876 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was dispensed yesterday, surpassing the 200,000 daily target set by the government under the the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) in his tweet said 160,226 individuals received the first dose of the vaccine while 55,650 others, the second dose.

He said a total of 1,468,689 individuals had completed both doses of the vaccine and 3,435,420 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the number of doses administered in Malaysia so far, to 4,904,109.

The five states with the highest number of two-dose vaccinations are Selangor with 187,443 followed by Sarawak (168,471); Johor (142,868); Perak (139,612) and Kuala Lumpur (131,882).

Dr Adham added that 13,837,410 registrations for vaccination were recorded yesterday, with Selangor having the highest number at 3,513,960, followed by Johor (1,727,211), Sarawak (1,323,339) and Kuala Lumpur (1,168,192). – Bernama