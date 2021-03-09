Covid: 2,178 frontliners vaccinated in Sabah on March 9

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 2,178 frontliners in Sabah received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine jabs today, taking the total number of frontliners to have been vaccinated in the state to 14,065.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said in a statement tonight that 42,117 frontliners in the state are scheduled to receive the vaccine jabs under the first phase of the immunisation programme, which will end in April.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said new cases in the state dropped to 64 today compared to 71 yesterday, bringing the total infection tally to 53,621.

“There were 121 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 52,411,” he said, adding that one fatality was reported in Kota Kinabalu today. — Bernama