Covid: 22 clusters still active, three more declared ended in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Three more COVID-19 clusters have been declared as having ended in Sabah today, said its Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said these three clusters were the Jalan Bypass Kologon di Ranau, Simpangan (Beluran) and Bukit Garam (Kinabatangan).

“There are 22 clusters that are still active in Sabah,” said Masidi, who is also the state’s spokesman on COVID-19, in a statement here today.

Masidi said 591 new positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded today, bringing the cumulative number to 361,076.

“The sporadic infection rate is still high, at 63 per cent from the total number of daily cases.

“A total of 1,391 COVID-19 patients have recovered and allowed to be discharged from the hospitals and Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres, bringing the cumulative number to 332,595 while 809 others are still under treatment,” he added.

He also said that five deaths from the viral infection were reported in Sabah today, with one each in Kota Belud, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Penyu, Tenom and Beaufort. - Bernama