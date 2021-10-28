Covid: 261 new cases involving VOC detected in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 261 new cases of Covid-19 involving variants of concern (VOC) was detected in the country between Oct 20 until 28 with the Delta variant recording the highest number of cases at 259.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the other two cases detected were of Beta variant.

He said the variants were detected as a result of continuous research carried out by the Institute for Medical Research (IMR), Faculty of Medicine (FOM-UM), Integrative Pharmacogenomics Institute (iPROMISE-UiTM), Malaysia Genome Institute (MGI), and the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Centre (TIDREC-UM).

“This brings the cumulative number of cases categorised as VOC and Variant of Interest (VOI) to 2,645 cases.

“Of the total, 2,625 cases were of VOC and 20 were VOI,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

Overall, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 2,385 cases of Delta variant, 226 of Beta variant and 14 of Alpha variant in the VOC category.

As for VOI, he said there were 13 cases of Theta variant, four of Kappa variant and three of Eta variant. — Bernama