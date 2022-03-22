Covid: 3 clusters end in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Three more Covid-19 clusters in Sabah were declared to have ended today, two of which in Ranau and one in Tongod.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the two clusters in Ranau were the Puri Ranau Cluster and the Jalan Sugut Cluster, while the one in Tongod was the Kuala Tongod Cluster.

“With the end of the three clusters, only nine clusters remain active in Sabah,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Overall, Masidi said 388 or 96.52 per cent of the 402 new Covid-19 cases reported in the state today were in categories one and two.

There are two cases in category three, seven cases in category four and five cases in category five. — Bernama