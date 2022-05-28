Covid: 32.5% of children fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,152,515 children aged between five and 11 years, or 32.5 per cent of their population in the country, have completed the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW website, a total of 1,701,913 of the children, or 48 per cent of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,912,165 individuals or 93.6 per cent of their population have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 3,008,698 individuals or 96.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, for the adult population, 68.4 per cent, or a total of 16,091,882 individuals, have received the booster dose, while 22,974,021 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses of the vaccine and 23,250,491 individuals or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 18,886 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 8,536 doses as first dose, 8,774 doses as second dose and 1,576 doses as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (PICK) to 70,877,636.

The Health Ministry’s Github portal reported two deaths due to Covid-19 in the country yesterday, namely in Selangor. — Bernama