Covid: 3,251 recoveries, 2,437 new cases Sunday - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of patients recovering from Covid-19 continued to outnumber new cases today after 3,251 individuals were discharged, bringing total recoveries to 273,417.

Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said 2,437 new cases were recorded today, taking the cumulative total to surpass 300,000 at 300,752.

He said that the active cases thus far stand at 26,205 while nine more fatalities were reported today.

“Of the total new cases today, 2,435 are local transmissions and only two are imported cases. There are 202 cases being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, with 93 of them requiring respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19, today.

He said Selangor reported the highest new daily cases at 914, followed by Johor (340); Kuala Lumpur (337); Perak (287); and Sarawak (171).

Dr Noor Hisham said Sabah recorded 134 cases; Penang (105); Negeri Sembilan (65); Kelantan (33); Kedah (13); Terengganu (12); Pahang (11); Melaka (10); Putrajaya (tiga); Labuan (two); while Perlis had no new cases to report.

He said the fatalities involved eight Malaysians and one foreigner, aged between 57 and 102 with the majority of them having a history of chronic illnesses.

The nine additional deaths today brought the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,130, he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said nine new clusters were identified today, all involving workplaces, namely Jalan Timah Tiga; Jalan Tanjung Empat; Jalan Desa Tropika; and Batu Empat, which were reported Johor.

He said there were three clusters detected in Selangor namely; Perusahaan Jalan Bukit; Industri Waja; Jalan Selisik; one cluster each in Kuala Lumpur (Tapak Bina Bukit Kiara) and Penang (Jalan Sungai Baong).

Dr Noor Hisham said that so far, the country has recorded a total of 1,138 clusters, 491 of which are active, adding that three more clusters ended today.

-Bernama