Covid: 331 PwDs receive vaccine in Kuching Saturday

KUCHING: A total of 331 persons with disabilities (PwDs) from around Kuching received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today, said Sarawak Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Child Development Minister, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the programme, held at the Normah Medical Specialist Centre, started at 8.30am until 12.30pm.

“Next week, the second group from the list of PwDs who have yet to receive the vaccine, numbering more than 300, will be vaccinated,” she said in a statement today.

Apart from that, Fatimah also called on the presidents and managers of PwD-related non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to inform her ministry if there are those who have not yet registered or have not yet been vaccinated.

“This measure is to ensure that no disabled person outside the Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS) institutions is left out of the vaccination process,” she said.

Fatimah said that from June 16 until yesterday, a total of 750 disabled people and their caregivers were vaccinated at the Agape Centre in Sibu.

“For other divisions and districts, JKMS has been directed to conduct ‘active tracing’ of the PwDs who have not been vaccinated, and submit the list to the head of the district vaccination centres for further action,“ she said. — Bernama