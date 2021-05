KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have stayed above the 3,000 mark with 3,332 infections reported today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He tweeted that Selangor topped the daily case list with 1,083 cases, followed by Sarawak with 522 and Kelantan, 401.

Kuala Lumpur recorded 359 cases; Johor, 207; Penang, 158; Sabah, 131; Negeri Sembilan, 111; Kedah, 105; Pahang, 92; Perak, 91; Melaka, 43; Terengganu, 19; Putrajaya, nine; and Perlis, one.

Labuan, however, did not record any new cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said in an official statement today that the total number of infections now stood at 404,925 cases.

He said that 1,943 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 375,340, while active cases stood at 28,093.

He added that 309 cases are receiving treatment in intensive care units, with 147 of them requiring respiratory assistance while 15 fatalities were recorded today to take the death toll to 1,492.

Dr Noor Hisham said 12 new clusters were also identified, involving four community clusters, three educational institution and workplace clusters each and two religious clusters.

The three community clusters are in Bukit Rotan (Selangor), Sileng Dayak (Sarawak), Kampung Pemanok (Kelantan) and Raub Jaya (Pahang).

The three educational institution clusters are in Tabuan Jaya (Sarawak), Batu Lada (Kelantan) and Jalan Abdul Rahman Andak (Johor) while the two workplace clusters are in Jalan RP Tiga and Jalan Tiga Belas-Tiga in Selangor and Jalan Adika Raja in Perak.

The religious clusters are in Kampung Parit Bunga (Johor) and Jalan Pokok Assam (Perak).

Besides the new clusters, 83 clusters recorded a rise in cases, with the highest today being the DTI Lenggeng cluster (43 cases), Raub Jaya cluster (38) and Jalan Adika Raja cluster (33).

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 1,260 clusters had ended, including four today, while 378 clusters are still active. — Bernama