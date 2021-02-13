COVID: 3,499 new cases, significant drop in death toll-Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13: The daily COVID-19 death toll dropped significantly today to five compared to 17 yesterday, but the number of new cases in the past 24 hours remained at four digits.

With 3,499 new cases recorded overnight, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia’s COVID-19 infection tally now stands at 261,805 cases with 51,558 active.

“All except one of today’s reported cases were local transmissions, involving 1,871 Malaysians and 1,627 foreigners. The imported case involves a Malaysian,” he said in a media statement on COVID-19 developments today.

Also, the Health Ministry (MOH) recorded 3,515 recovery cases today, taking the number of recoveries to 209,289 cases so far, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 263 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 118 of them intubated.

Dr Noor Hisham said the latest fatalities involved two patients in Selangor and one each in Sabah, Johor and Terengganu, all aged between 20 and 68.

Selangor continued to record the highest number of new cases with 1,345 infections, followed by Johor (802) and Kuala Lumpur (511).

“A total of 70 cases were linked to prison clusters, namely Tembok Bendera with 46 cases, Tembok Sungai Udang (18) and Penjara Seberang Perai (6),” he said.

Also, 10 new clusters were identified, of which nine were linked to workplaces while the other, Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur, was a high risk group cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said.

He said there are now 483 active clusters in the country, of which 85 recorded an increase in cases today.

“As for workplace clusters, three were detected in Johor, namely Persiaran Synergi Utama, Jalan i-Park Satu and Jalan Lengkok Satu, and two in Selangor (Lebuh Keluli and Industri Selesa).

“The other new clusters were two in Kuala Lumpur namely Tapak Bina Lorong Peel and Tapak Bina Jalil Utama, Persiaran Bunga Tanjung in Negeri Sembilan and Bukit Tengah di Terengganu,” he said.

The cluster with the highest increase in cases today were Sungai Putus (271), Persiaran Synergi Utama (219) and Tapak Bina Lorong Peel (187), he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 11 clusters ended today, namely Bukit Bakar, Jalan Timah, Seragam Chepa, Restoran Putra, Tapak Bina Jalan Desa, Pekeliling, Jalan Chu, Tapak Bina Laut, Tapak Bina Matahari, Pagar Bentong and Jalan Sembrong.

This takes the number of ended clusters to 489 so far, he added. - Bernama