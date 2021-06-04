Covid: 4,000 individuals in Gua Musang vaccinated

GUA MUSANG: Despite being in rural areas, 4,000 residents in the Gua Musang district have received their Covid-19 vaccine jabs as of yesterday, said District Health Officer Dr Mohamad Rafiq Mohd Kasri.

He said they were all vaccinated at the two vaccination centres (PPV) in the district, namely the South Kelantan Development Authority Training Centre (Kesedar) and the Chiku 5 Community Hall.

He said the priority now was to vaccinate the senior citizens and those with critical illnesses.

“Awareness among the residents in this district is very high as 4,000 people have been vaccinated since the immunisation programme here began on May 31. An average of 400 people are vaccinated daily at the two PPVs.

“The number of no-shows is low, at around 10 to 20 people every day, and most do not turn up due to health problems. When this happens, we give the opportunity to others who have registered,“ he told reporters after inspecting the Kesedar PPV today.

Also present was Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim, who said that the vaccine registration counter set up at his constituency’s service centre had been well-received.

“All praises be to Allah, all the work for the registration of the vaccine is going well and the number of registrants has also increased. The Galas service centre also works with other agencies by visiting each village to help residents with transportation problems to go to the city as well as assist them to register manually,“ he said. — Bernama