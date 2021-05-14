Covid: 4,113 new cases, 34 deaths Friday — Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,113 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, a slight drop from the 4,855 infections recorded yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a post on his official Twitter account, also said that 4,190 recovery cases were recorded overnight.

“Of the new cases today, 4,112 were local transmissions involving 3,791 Malaysians, while the rest were foreigners. There was one imported case reported,” he said.

There were also 34 deaths reported, all Malaysians, taking the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 1,822 cases.

Also, a total of 482 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, 250 of whom are intubated, he said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases now stands at 41,471, Dr Noor Hisham added.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new cases with 1,269 infections reported, followed by Sarawak (533 cases) and Kelantan (371 cases).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in a statement, said a total of 13 new Covid-19 clusters were reported today, including four clusters at the workplace.

The workplace clusters were Perindustrian Balakong in Selangor; Tanjung Dungun (Terengganu); Menara Jalan Putra (Pahang) and Persiaran Utara (Johor).

The ones in the community were Bukit Pauh (Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor); Sungai Lebai (Pahang); Sungai Rayah Komuniti (Sarawak) and Jalan Mawar Pasak in Johor.

“Dah Mahsuri in Kedah and Kampung Batu Muda in Kuala Lumpur were identified as religious clusters.

“Jalan Tegas in Selangor is a tertiary education cluster while the Lebuh Lembah Permai (private education institute) and Lebuh Katz (high-risk group) clusters were detected in Penang,” he said.

The latest development brings the number of Covid-19 clusters in the country to 1,861, with 461 of them active. — Bernama