Covid: 413,225 individuals vaccinated as of March 20

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 413,255 individuals have received their Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday (March 20) under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix), via an infographic shared on his official Twitter account today, explained that out of the total, 402,650 individuals received the first dose of the vaccine while 10,605 individuals had completed the full vaccination regimen.

Three states recorded the highest number of individuals who have received the first dose of the vaccine, namely, Selangor (52,971), Perak (48,136) and Sabah (40,134).

It was followed by Kuala Lumpur (35,751); Sarawak (33,788); Pahang (30,320); Johor (29,238); Penang (26,879); Kedah (26,265); Kelantan (18,977); Negeri Sembilan (17,279); Terengganu (15,726); Melaka (10,716); Perlis (9,526); Putrajaya (4,601) and Labuan (2,343).

Sarawak recorded the highest number of individuals who have completed the full vaccination regimen, at 4,848, followed by Pahang (2,549); Perak (713); Sabah (591); Kuala Lumpur (565); Selangor (369) and Penang (328).

Meanwhile, Melaka recorded 187 individuals who have completed their vaccine dosage, followed by Perlis (156); Labuan (127); Putrajaya (85); Johor (74); Kedah and Terengganu, six each, Kelantan (one) and no recipients have completed the full vaccination regimen in Negeri Sembilan thus far.

Under the national immunisation exercise, the first phase of vaccination, from February to April, is for 500,000 frontliners including healthcare workers.

The second phase, from April to August, will cover 9.4 million people from the high-risk groups including senior citizens aged 60 and above and those with morbidity problems, such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as persons with disabilities (PwD).

For the third phase of the programme, from May this year to February 2022, it covers those aged 18 and above, targeting about 14 million individuals. -Bernama