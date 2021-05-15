Covid: 4,140 new cases today, S’gor highest with 1,507 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,140 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, a slight increase from the 4,113 reported yesterday, taking the total number of positive cases to date to 466,330.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Twitter post said that during the period, Selangor still recorded the highest number of daily cases with 1,507, followed by Johor (433) and Kuala Lumpur (398).

Penang recorded 338 cases, Sarawak (324), Kedah (239), Negeri Sembilan (190), Perak (182), Terengganu (119), Pahang (116), Melaka (97), Sabah (60), Putrajaya ( 23), Labuan (three) while Perlis (two).

Dr Noor Hisham said 44 fatalities involving 43 Malaysians and one non-citizen were reported today, the highest since the pandemic hit the country.

“The death toll due to Covid-19 now stands at 1,866, “ he said.

According to him, 3,432 recoveries were recorded today and 503 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 272 requiring respiratory support.

The number of active Covid-19 cases now stands at 42,135, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in a statement said a total of 15 new Covid-19 clusters were reported today, including eight workplace clusters, religious (four), education (two) and high-risk groups (one).

The workplace clusters were Lebuh Sultan and Sungai Pinang Tujuh in Selangor; Persiaran Stonor Construction Site (Kuala Lumpur); Jalan Kilang Midah (Kuala Lumpur and Selangor); Jalan Tey Mia Jen, Jalan Perindustrian Tiga, Jalan Bertingkat Skudai (Johor) and Perusahaan Maju Lapan (Penang).

He said the religious clusters were Jalan Keramat Wangsa in Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Telipot (Kelantan), Persiaran Lavender (Negeri Sembilan) and Kemunting (Pahang).

“The education clusters are located at Jalan Alsagoff (Johor) and Impian Indah (Selangor) while the high risk group Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah cluster was detected in Penang,“ he said.

He added today saw the termination of 10 clusters, bringing the total number of clusters declared ended to 1,410, while the number of active clusters stands at 466. — Bernama