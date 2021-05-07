Covid: 4,498 new cases on May 7 - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 4,498 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours - just 39 days after reaching the lowest figure of 941 on March 29.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that with the latest figure, Malaysia’s total number of infections was now 432,425.

Of the 4,498 cases, Selangor continued to have the highest number, with 1,424, followed by Sarawak (750) and Kuala Lumpur (436).

Johor, meanwhile, recorded 327 cases, followed by Penang (313); Kelantan (297); Kedah (209); Negeri Sembilan (188); Sabah (153); Perak (148); Terengganu (87); Pahang (78); Melaka (74); Putrajaya (eight); Perlis (four) and Labuan (two).

In a separate tweet, Dr Noor Hisham said that 506 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), the highest total since the pandemic hit the country.

Of the total, 372 patients are Covid-19 positive, with 211 requiring ventilator support, while the remaining 134 patients are probable and suspected Covid-19 cases awaiting laboratory results.

“The suspected and probable cases are also being treated in the same manner as the Covid-19 positive patients in the ICUs or critical beds,” he said.

In a media statement on the development of Covid-19, Dr Noor Hisham said 22 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,632.

He also said that 3,449 recoveries were recorded today, taking the cumulative total to 396,004 while the number of active cases stood at 34,789.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 19 new clusters were identified today, involving 10 workplace clusters, four community clusters, three religious clusters, and two educational clusters, including one educational institution under the Ministry of Education (MOE).

“The workplace clusters are in Persiaran Perpaduan USJ, Jalan Nouvelle in Selangor; Jalan Manjalara Idaman, Jalan Udang Harimau in Kuala Lumpur; Jalan Besar Pasir Mas in Kelantan; Blok D Jalan Pending in Sarawak; Jalan Kempas Pagoh in Johor; Ladang LSP in Sabah; Jalan Perusahaan Empat in Perak; and Jalan PKAK Ayer Keroh in Melaka.

“The community clusters involved Pulau Ketam in Selangor, Penurin in Sarawak, Kampung Kochang in Kelantan and Dah Lengkuas in Kedah whie the three religious clusters are in Jalan Limbang and Beladin in Sarawak as well as Dah Utama in Kedah,” he said.

The two educational clusters involved Jalan Pahlawan Empat in Johor and Jalan Midah Besar in Kuala Lumpur.

A total of 12 clusters ended today, while the number of active clusters now stands at 425. — Bernama