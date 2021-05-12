Covid: 4,765 new cases today, Selangor still worst hit

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases rose to 4,765 today compared to 3,973 yesterday, taking the cumulative total in the country to 453,222.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that of the new total, Selangor still had the highest number of cases, with 2,082, followed by Kuala Lumpur (540) and Sarawak (405).

Meanwhile, Johor recorded 348 cases; followed by Kelantan (297); Penang (259); Kedah (226); Perak (172); Negeri Sembilan (122); Melaka (110); Sabah (70); Pahang (63); Terengganu (60); Labuan (six); Putrajaya (four) and Perlis (one). — Bernama

More to come