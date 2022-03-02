Covid: 51,049 children in Sabah vaccinated so far

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 51,049 children aged between five and 11 in Sabah have received their first dose of vaccine through the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), thus far.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said this represented 12.41 per cent of the 411,400 children in that age range who are eligible for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Masidi, who is also the spokesman on COVID-19 in Sabah, said 301 out of the 2,236 new cases recorded in the state today involved children aged below 11 who have not been vaccinated.

“A total of 168 of the cases were children aged below five, who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said there were 4,297 recoveries recorded, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 297,926, with 1,596 patients still being treated.

Meanwhile, Masidi said one educational institution cluster in Jalan Kiulu, which is located in Tuaran, was declared to have ended today by the Sabah State Health Department, with the number of active clusters in the state now at 41. - Bernama