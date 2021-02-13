COVID: 527 clusters detected in workplaces-Health Minister

KULAI, Feb 13: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said 527 of the 852 COVID-19 clusters reported in Malaysia during the third wave of the pandemic, from Sept 20 until yesterday, are linked to workplaces.

He said a total of 315,100 people were screened and 78,906 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

“Of the total positive cases in the workplace, 58,318 of them were foreigners while 20,588 were Malaysians,“ he told reporters after inspecting three hostels for foreign workers at Jalan Seelong, Senai, here today.

The manufacturing sector recorded the highest number of clusters at 194, followed by services (175), construction (97), public administration (39), agriculture (14) while eight each for mining and quarrying.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said the three hostels were inspected after 327 foreign workers were found positive.

He said a total of 568 workers were screened from Feb 5 to 11.

He added that the Johor Labour Department has been instructed to carry out investigation.- Bernama