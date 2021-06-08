Covid: 5,566 new cases nationwide, Selangor still has highest number — Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 5,566 new cases of Covid-19 was recorded over the past 24 hours, a slight increase from yesterday’s tally of 5,271.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his tweet said the cumulative total of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia now stood at 627,652.

Selangor still has the highest number of daily cases at 1,524, followed by Sarawak (707), Negeri Sembilan (505), Kuala Lumpur (466), Johor (456), Sabah (350), Melaka (314), Perak (225), Kelantan (204), Labuan (191), Penang (185), Pahang (157), Kedah (148), Terengganu (106), Putrajaya (27) and Perlis (one).

Dr Noor Hisham, through a statement, later said that 6,962 recoveries were recorded today, while the number of active cases stood at 82,797.

He also said that 903 patients are currently in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 458 requiring ventilator support.

A total of 76 fatalities were recorded today, with 18 cases in Selangor, Johor (13); Negeri Sembilan (nine); Kuala Lumpur (eight); Labuan (seven); Kelantan, Melaka and Kedah (four each); Perak and Pahang (two each); and Sabah and Sarawak (one each).

He also said that 24 new clusters were detected, with 15 of them involving workplace, five in the community, three linked to high-risk groups and one religious cluster.

The workplace clusters were Segara, Ocean Blue and Coral in Sabah; Jalan Satu Olak Dua, Jalan Enam C, Bukit Rahman Lapan, Jalan Equine (Selangor); Industri Tanjung Agas, Jalan Kesang (Johor); Dah Mahang Merah (Kedah); Jalan Alamanda Presint Satu (Putrajaya); Jalan Seruling (Penang); Jalan Sri Jaafar (Pahang); Muda Dua construction site (Kuala Lumpur) and Jalan Kota Jelasin (Kelantan).

The community clusters involved were Kampung Bundu, Tanjung Aru Baru (Sabah); Rantau Kenanga (Perak); as well as Ulu Sebakong and Ulu Teru (Sarawak).

The three high-risk group clusters were Teluk Kabung (Johor); Jalan Cempedak 2 (Kuala Lumpur); and Jalan Melang (Negeri Sembilan); while the religious cluster involved Jalan Logah Segamat in Johor. — Bernama