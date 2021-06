KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 57 Covid-19 deaths were reported Monday, bringing the cumulative number of deaths due to the pandemic in Malaysia to 5,001 people or 0.68 percent of the total number of cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement today, said the fatalities involve 54 Malaysians and three foreigners.

“A total of 15 deaths were reported in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan (13), Johor (six), Melaka (five) and three cases each in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Perak. Sarawak, Kedah, Pahang and Kelantan each recorded two deaths while one death was reported in Penang,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the total number of active cases now stands at 61,812 with 899 people being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, 451 of whom require respiratory support.

Also, 22 new Covid-19 clusters were reported today, 16 of which involve workplaces with four in Selangor, three in Kuala Lumpur, two each in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka and one cluster each in Sarawak, Kedah and Kelantan.

Six more clusters were identified in the community, involving two in Sarawak and one each in Terengganu, Kelantan, Johor and Kedah.- Bernama