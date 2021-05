KUALA LUMPUR: New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have remained above the 6,000 mark with 6,493 infections reported today, and Selangor again tops the list at 2,163, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 641 cases, Sarawak (612), Kelantan (467), Kedah (434), Johor (406), Perak (382), Negeri Sembilan (370), Penang (302), Melaka (165), Pahang (161) and Sabah (144).

Terengganu had 139 cases, followed by Labuan (84), Putrajaya (20) and Perlis (three).

In a posting on his official Twitter account, he said the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country now stand at 498,795.

In a statement issued later, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 50 deaths today involving 22 cases in Selangor, followed by Sarawak (eight), Johor (five), Kedah (four), Kuala Lumpur (three), two cases each in Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Melaka and one in Penang and Kelantan respectively.

The fatalities today involved 49 Malaysians aged between 33 and 90 years, with the majority of them suffering from chronic diseases, and also a non-citizen aged 55 years, bringing the cumulative total to 2,149 deaths.

Also, of the new cases today, Dr Noor Hisham said 6,491 were local transmissions while two were imported cases, which brings the number of active cases to 52,106 currently. There were also 4,508 recoveries overnight, he added.

“The number of individuals being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) so far is 643 cases with 363 of them intubated,” he said.

He said there were 18 new clusters detected today involving 10 workplace clusters, five religious clusters and three community clusters, bringing the total number of active clusters currently to 529.

The workplace clusters announced were Persiaran Perbandaran and Industri Balakong Tiga in Selangor; Jalan Wan Kadir (Kuala Lumpur and Selangor); Jalan Simpang Tiga (Sarawak) and Jalan Datin Halimah and Mengkibol in Johor.

The other workplace clusters were Jalan Selat in Perak; Industri Senawang (Negeri Sembilan); Sungai Keluang 2 (Penang) and Industri Kelemak (Melaka).

He also announced the detection of several religious clusters, namely Jalan Kota Raja and Kampung Mujahidin in Selangor; Sri Penara and Taman Setiawangsa (Kuala Lumpur) and Jalan Surau Stulang (Johor).

Clusters in the community, meanwhile were Susur Larut in Perak; Jalan Tanjung Minyak (Melaka) and Simpang Sahari (Labuan). — Bernama