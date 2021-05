KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 pandemic is raging on with 6,806 new cases and 59 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the highest tally recorded so far.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said 14 deaths were reported in Johor, 10 in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (8), Kelantan (6), four cases each in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka, three cases each in Kedah, Perak, and Terengganu, two in Sarawak, and one each in Sabah and Penang.

He said the deaths involved 58 locals and one non-citizen between the ages of 37 and 91 with the majority of individuals suffering from chronic diseases.

Apart from that, Selangor continued to record the highest number of new daily cases with 2,277, followed by Kuala Lumpur (655), Johor (615) and Sarawak (608).

This brings the cumulative number of deaths in the country due to the disease to 2,099, while the total number of positive cases recorded to date is 492,302.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham informed that the new cases involved 6,804 local transmissions and only two import cases, taking the tally of active cases to 50,171, while 3,916 recoveries were also recorded.

“There are 587 individuals being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) currently with 330 of them requiring respiratory aid,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said there were 24 new clusters detected today involving nine workplace clusters, six religious clusters, seven community clusters as well as one involving the high-risk group and another involving an education institute under the Ministry of Education.

This, he said, took the number of active clusters to 528. — Bernama