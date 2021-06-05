Covid: 7,452 new cases reported Saturday (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours decreased slightly to 7,452 cases compared to 7,748 cases yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a sharing on Twitter, Dr Noor Hisham said the latest development brought the cumulative number of positive cases in Malaysia to date to 610,574 cases.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 2,509, followed by Kuala Lumpur (678); Negeri Sembilan ((843); Sarawak (651); Johor (412); Penang (370); Kelantan (312); Pahang (286); Kedah (263); and Perak (252).

Melaka recorded 206 cases; Labuan (205); Terengganu (190); Putrajaya (12); and Perlis (four).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said in a media statement that, of the new cases, eight were imported while the rest involved local transmissions.

He also said 6,105 individuals had recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 521,676, while the number of active cases stood at 85,607.

There were also 109 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, with the victims aged between 27 and 98. The country’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 3,291.

He said there are currently 886 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 446 requiring ventilator support.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 24 new clusters had been detected, with 17 involving the workplace, five in the community and one each involving high-risk group and higher education institution.

The workplace clusters recorded were Jalan Persiaran 67, Jalan Molek Satu, Jalan Johor and Jalan Perak Industri in Johor; Lebuh Raja Lumu, Kilometer Dua Belas and Jalan Changkat Permata (Selangor); Jalan Kampung Yoh and Lubok Nitik (Sarawak); Ladang Bukit Ibam and Industri Mentakab (Pahang); Jalan Bunga Tanjung Tiga and Jalan Emas Satu Nilai (Negeri Sembilan); Lorong Perusahaan Maju Enam (Penang); Industri Wakaf Tapai (Terengganu); Gambaron (Sabah); and Jalan Melaka (Kuala Lumpur).

The ones in the community were Banting Sri Aman, Ijus Pengelayan and Skim B Meradong in Sarawak; Jalan Pahang Taiping (Perak); and Kampung Blok 31 (Sabah).

The high-risk group cluster involved Jalan Jaya 2 in Kuala Lumpur and the higher education institution cluster involved Jalan Perkasa, also in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama