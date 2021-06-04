Covid: 7,748 new cases Friday — Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: There was a slight drop in the number of daily Covid-19 infections reported today with 7,748 positive cases recorded compared to 8,209 yesterday.

Selangor continued to record the highest number of daily infections with 2,612 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, adding that Malaysia’s total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 603,122.

In a Twitter post, he said Kuala Lumpur reported 851 cases, followed by Negeri Sembilan (709), Sarawak (706), Johor (446), Penang (376), Perak (371), Sabah (287), Kelantan (286), Kedah (263) and Melaka (234).

Labuan recorded 230 cases, Terengganu (203), Pahang (146), Putrajaya (20) and Perlis (eight).

In a media statement later, Dr Noor Hisham said of the new cases, two were imported while the rest involved local transmissions.

In addition, he said another 6,624 patients have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 515,571 cases so far. Active cases now stand at 84,369, he added.

However, he said another 86 fatalities were reported today, including a 26-year-old Malaysian woman without any history of illnesses. The country’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 3,182.

Also, he said there are currently 883 cases in the intensive care unit, with 459 intubated.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 23 new clusters were detected overnight, 12 of which involved the workplace, seven in the community, two religious and two involving education institutions.

The workplace clusters identified were Persiaran Camellia, Jalan Sungai Bakau and Industri Sungai Buloh in Selangor; Tapak Bina Desa Bakti (Kuala Lumpur); Industri Persiaran Bunga Tanjung Dua, Jalan Tampin-Gemas, Industri Jalan Senawang Tiga (Negeri Sembilan); Jalan Keluli Tiga (Johor); Jalan Bandar Baru (Pulau Pinang); Jalan Jelapang 2 (Perak); Jalan Tanjung Machang (Kelantan); and Pasar Borong Jengka (Pahang).

The ones in the community are Bunut in Sarawak; Pulutan (Sabah); Dah Fajar and Dah Rimba (Kedah); Alor Serdang (Terengganu); Gunung Senyum and Jengka Dua Puluh (Pahang); while the religious clusters were Taman Seremban Jaya (Negeri Sembilan) and Jalan Alor Gajah Lama (Melaka).

On the education-based clusters, he said the Persiaran Mercu cluster involved a tertiary institution in Selangor while the Putra Enam Belas cluster involved an education institution registered under the Education Ministry in Putrajaya dan Selangor. — Bernama