KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 7,749 Covid-19 recovery cases Friday, the highest number of daily recoveries recorded since the pandemic hit the country, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 563,779, while there are currently 78,864 active cases.

Also, there are now 912 Covid-19 patients being treated in the intensive care unit, 458 of whom require respiratory support, he said.

Earlier, in a Twitter post, Dr Noor Hisham said 6,849 new infections were recorded overnight, taking the cumulative total to 646,411 cases.

“The new cases include 6,845 local transmissions, involving 4,935 Malaysians and 1,910 foreigners. There were also four import cases involving a Malaysian and three foreigners,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

More to come