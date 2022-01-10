Covid: 78.5 per cent of Malaysia’s population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total 25,647,708 individuals or 78.5 per cent of the country’s population have completed their COVID-19 vaccination as of yesterday while 23.9 per cent or 7,809,058 individuals have received the booster dose.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, of the total number of fully vaccinated individuals, 22,881,770 are adults and the remaining 2,765,938 are adolescents.

A total of 110,258 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, with 1,500 having completed two doses, 910 first dose recipients and 107,848 booster doses. - Bernama