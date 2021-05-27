Covid: 7,857 new cases reported, another record (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The total daily Covid-19 cases recorded in the country continues to reach another peak with 7,857 cases reported in the past 24 hours, increasing by 379 cases compared to 7,478 yesterday.

The latest number takes the cumulative total since the pandemic was detected in the country last year to 541,224.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a tweet said Selangor is still the worst affected state with 2,675 cases followed by Sarawak (772), Kelantan (754), Kuala Lumpur (561), Johor (549), Kedah (441) and Penang (365).

Apart from that, Negeri Sembilan recorded 353 cases, Terengganu (282), Pahang (238), Melaka (234), Perak (228), Sabah (217), Labuan (170), Putrajaya (12) and Perlis (six).

On May 14, Dr Noor Hisham in a graph showing the Health Ministry’s projection, expected more than 8,000 cases daily by next month if compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP) is not stepped up.

Meanwhile, in an official statement on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Dr Noor Hisham said 59 deaths were recorded today, taking the death toll to 2,491.

They involved 19 cases in Selangor, Sarawak (nine), Johor (seven), Kuala Lumpur (six), Kelantan (five), Negeri Sembilan (four), Penang (three), Kedah (two), and one each in Sabah, Melaka, Perak, and Terengganu.

He also said that there were 4,598 cases of recovery from the disease, taking the cumulative tally to 469,325 and leaving 69,408 active cases.

“Some 771 cases are in intensive care, with 392 of them intubated,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 20 new clusters were detected over the 24-hour period, and they included eight community, seven workplace and three religious clusters.

Dr Noor Hisham said the community clusters were Jalan Pinang 39, Serom Lima, Jalan Wawasan Tanjung and Jalan Rusa Waha in Johor; Telok Kemunting, Seri Sentosa and Kampung Banggol Petaling in Kelantan as well as Desa Ranggu Cluster in Sabah.

He named the workplace clusters as Taman Shamelin Cluster in Kuala Lumpur; Jalan Tahana Industri Cluster (Johor), Sri Mahang Cluster (Kelantan), Beg Berkunci and Persiaran Kuala 2 Cluster in Selangor; Batu Sepuluh Jalan Gambang Cluster (Pahang) and Selumit Cluster (Sarawak).

The three religious clusters were Tebuk Binjai Cluster (Selangor), Jalan Syawal Cluster (Pahang) and Jalan Cenderawasih Cluster (Perak). — Bernama