Covid: 80 positive cases in Kubang Jela cluster so far

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 80 individuals were found to have been positive for Covid-19 following close contact and targeted screenings conducted in the Kubang Jela Cluster so far.

Terengganu Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the cluster accounted for the most number of cases in the state now.

“Today Terengganu reported 44 new Covid-19 cases and of the total, 34 are from the Kubang Jela Cluster.

“The investigations we conducted revealed many violations of SOP.

“For example, having fun in large numbers and spending the night at a friend’s house, which are banned currently,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Dr Nor Azimi said the main causes of the surge in cases were the same as for previous clusters, namely failure to maintain physical distancing, not wearing face masks and going out of the house for unimportant matters.

The Enhanced Movement Control Order has been imposed on Kampung Kubang Jela, Mukim of Manir, from July 1 to 14. — Bernama