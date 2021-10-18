Covid: 93.8% of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21,960,911 individuals or 93.8 percent of the adult population in Malaysia have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 97.2 percent of the adult population, or 22,745,310 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 134,180 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving both the adult and the adolescent populations.

This brings the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) which was launched on Feb 24 to 47,838,886.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,662 booster doses were administered to the target group yesterday, taking the total number of booster doses given to 21,477.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, 25.6 per cent or 806,330 individuals have completed their vaccination while 78.2 per cent or 2,463,207 others have received at least the first dose of the vaccine since the PICK programme for the adolescent group was launched on Sept 8. — Bernama