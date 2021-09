KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 944 Covid-19 patients have received treatment at the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) field hospital at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru since it began operations on June 21.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, in a Facebook post, said the field hospital, in its 79th day of operations today with 80 normal and four intensive care unit beds, has also recorded 877 recoveries so far.

“I am very proud and appreciative of the efforts put in by our Army personnel, especially the Royal Army Medical Corps, who put their lives at risk and are constantly on the ball to help the Health Ministry (MOH) combat Covid-19.

“Indeed, this cooperation between the MAF and MOH will continue to be strengthened. I had mentioned before that similar field hospitals will be added in states in need of them. All MAF needs is a go-ahead from the MOH,” he said.

On Sept 2, Hishammuddin said the MAF will set up field hospitals in five states, namely Sabah, Johor, Kedah, Penang and Kelantan, which are currently facing very high numbers of daily Covid-19 cases.

He added that the MAF will continue to play its part in the country’s battle against Covid-19. — Bernama