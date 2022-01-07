Covid: 97.7% adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,876,224 individuals or 97.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, just 2.3 percentage points to go to achieving a 100 per cent rate.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, a total of 23,162,767 individuals or 98.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population aged between 12 and 17,a total of 2,763,787 individuals or 87.8 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 2,854,126 individuals or 90.7 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 252,817 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 2,898 of them as first dose, 4,549 as second dose and 245,370 as booster doses.

This brings to a total of 58,812,436 doses, including 7,356,445 in booster doses, having been dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday. — Bernama